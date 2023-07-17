Trump: “Whatever Happened To The Biden Documents Case?”

Former President Donald J. Trump raised the issue of the Biden documents scandal on his Truth Social account over the weekend. The former President has been indicted and arrested by the Biden Justice Department over the alleged mishandling of classified documents while Joe Biden has yet to even be interviewed in his own documents scandal.

Videos by Rare

The former President can be quoted as saying on Truth account on Sunday, “Whatever happened to the Biden Documents Case? 20 times more documents than I have, and I’m allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act, he’s not. What about the Classified Docs he had in Chinatown, and on his garage floor in Delaware. Is he being charged under the Espionage Act? What about Penn Center, which receives China money, or the 1850 boxes that he is not wanting to release? Was Obama, Clinton, Bush, or others so charged? No, only “TRUMP,” because I am illegally being targeted!”

See that Truth embedded below…

Could the Biden Justice Department be delaying the Biden investigation, and focusing on the Trump investigation in order to influence the results of the 2024 Presidential Election?

Trump is, without a doubt, the Republican front-runner, and it isn’t even close. He has not even needed to participate in events and debates. His poll numbers have increased tremendously despite only engaging the public on his own terms.

Rare has reported that Biden’s team was allowed to search through his properties for classified materials without an FBI agent present. Remember, FBI Agents raided Mar-A-Lago… Why was Biden not raided like Trump? What happened to equal application of the law?