White House Press Secretary Attempts To Explain Biden’s Cheat Sheet (Video)

A few days ago at a joint press conference with President Yoon of South Korea, President Joe Biden was caught using cheat sheet cards with the names, pictures, and questions of reporters in the audience.

We posted about those cards immediately, showing that they included the potential questions that were going to be asked by reporters.

At the White House Press Briefing yesterday, reporters hammered Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre over the notecards. One reporter asked Jean-Pierre if it is normal for the President to have to rely on cards and pre-approved questions. She rambled on, saying it was completely normal.

See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre says it was "entirely normal" for Biden to have a note card with reporter's question written on it at his press conference yesterday pic.twitter.com/wcfqknaUR9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Jean-Pierre muddied the waters on the questions included on the card, refusing to say if Biden had other cards with pre-approved questions. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre won't say if Biden had other questions from reporters written verbatim on the note card he used at yesterday's press conference pic.twitter.com/kv2y0ZvW22 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

The White House Press Secretary also gave an incoherent, rambling response to the question of how the White House selects which reporters they are going to call on. See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre has a VERY difficult time coherently explaining how they choose which reporters they let ask Biden questions at his press conferences pic.twitter.com/QWPzjpd1bH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

The White House is obviously trying to cover for themselves after being exposed for arranging a phony press conference. They should truly be ashamed of themselves.

This President, by all accounts, is missing in action. Just today we reported on Iranian commandos taking over a oil tanker headed for the United States in the Gulf of Oman.

The world is burning under the watch of Joe Biden.