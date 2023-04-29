5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

The US Coast Guard has called off a search for an Australian man who fell overboard off a cruise ship near Hawaii on Thursday, two days after the incident happened.

Warwick Tollemache, 35, was a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas trip from Brisbane to Honolulu. He went overboard at about 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday when the ship was about 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island.

Vince Vaughn has been tapped to reprise his leading role from 2004’s hit comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story in an upcoming sequel. The sequel currently does not have a title and is in the early stages of development at 20th Century Studios.

After more than eight years, James Corden bid farewell to The Late Late Show. The amiable host’s final appearance on Thursday featured the surprise appearance of some famous friends and guests.

Prior to the finale, Corden hosted a primetime special that showcased pre-taped segments, including his final Carpool Karaoke with Adele, which was released online before the final episode.

Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has stunned the internet with epic photos from a marketing campaign with Frankies Bikinis, promoting a collaboration between the former Playmate and the lingerie brand. The 90s-inspired capsule collection will be released on May 4.

A couple of years ago, Shania Twain was uncertain about the fate of her singing voice. She had undergone open-throat surgery to mend her damaged vocal cords, which had been deteriorating due to Lyme disease she contracted in 2003. Despite the fear that came with the procedure, it was a necessary step toward her recovery.