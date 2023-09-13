White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Runs Out Of Briefing After Hunter Biden Question (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly walked out of her daily press briefing today after a reporter asked a question about President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Videos by Rare

The reporter can be quoted as asking, “Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son’s foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can’t have a response to that, Karine?”

Jean-Pierre snapped her binder together, and simply walked out of the room. See a clip of that exchange below…

"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: *walks out* pic.twitter.com/mSusQmrNbh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Jean-Pierre also refused to answer questions on the Biden impeachment inquiry, telling reporters, “I don’t have anything to share.”

See a clip of that statement below…

"Can you describe how President Biden reacted [to the impeachment inquiry]?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have anything to share" pic.twitter.com/X7gBnAk0Wx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Embarrassing!