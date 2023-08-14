White House Press Secretary Snaps At Reporter For Addressing Biden’s Vacation During Maui Wildfires (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to answer questions from reporters at the White House Press Briefing today. Reporters asked repeated questions about the Maui wildfires, which have reportedly killed 96 people.

As the fires raged in Hawaii, President Biden sat on the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware on yet another vacation. One reporter called Biden out for vacationing during the emergency, saying, “How does the White House respond to critics who have suggested that the president should not have been vacationing at the beach over the weekend as the Maui crisis became the worst wildfire in a century?”

One reporter asked Jean-Pierre, “Has President Biden spoken to any family members of wildfire victims or plans to in the future?” Jean-Pierre simply had no answer, replying, “I don’t have any calls to speak to.”

Jean-Pierre then referred to the fires as a ‘devastating devastation’. See a clip of that moment below…

