Selfie-Taker Causes Serious Wreck At The Tour De France

In an over-exuberant attempt to snap a selfie at the Tour de France, a spectator caused havoc at the race. The selfie-taker was responsible for the wrecking of multiple bikers, creating a pile up.

The Tour de France was going rather smoothly until a slight hiccup on stage 15 of the race. All the competitors were charging through as the road came to a bit of a bottle neck. As the road narrowed, the bikers were forced in, and needed every inch of road they could get.

Further along in the tight racing, fans were lining the streets to get a good look at the acclaimed race. Spectators were all around taking pictures and cheering the competitors along. Once the riders reached the most compact section yet, a spectator stuck out his phone, extending his arm into the road to get a selfie at the event.

Another fan with a cell phone and lack of awareness inflicting damage to the same bike racers they are there to watch and cheer for. What a bummer to see 😡 https://t.co/AaEdRKUpqV — Brent Bookwalter (@brentbookwalter) July 16, 2023

The selfie did not go exactly as planned however. Upon sticking the phone out, directly in the way of riders on the right hand side of the road, the spectators arm and phone made contact with the handlebars of an American cyclist, Sepp Kuss. The hit made just enough impact to send the rider wobbling and tumbling to the ground.

Seeing as Sepp was in the lead of a good sized group of the riders, the crash caused a serious delay, taking down almost ten more bikers, and stopping up the entire road.

According to the New York Post, Jonas Vingegaard, who was the defending champ, commented saying: “Act nice on the side of the road. Don’t get on the road, don’t punch the riders. Be there and watch the race. You don’t have to get on the road or pour beer on us or whatever. Just have fun watching the race instead of doing some stupid things like that.”

With the simple effort to capture a selfie the biggest race in the world of cycling was brought to a momentary, screeching halt. At least no one got hurt.