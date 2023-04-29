Doctors Discover Literal Light Bulb Stuck Inside Man’s Butt

It’s safe to say one man had a not-so-bright idea. After all, his head isn’t where the light bulb went off.

On the bright side, X-rays did reveal that this particular individual did have a ray of light somewhere. It just wasn’t where doctors expected to find it — like, ever.

A Tragic Accident?

Yes, you guessed it. The Colombian patient, 53, had a light bulb in his bottom, as gastroenterologist Dr. Julian Pylori revealed, via Indy100.

It was discovered after the patient came to the hospital with — surprise, surprise — rectal pain.

Pylori, who generally treats digestive issues, was stunned by what he witnessed.

“Foreign body material, unknown,” Pylori initially noted on his examination report. “Endoscopic removal?”

What happened from there has not been determined, only that the light bulb was eventually removed and the patient was said to be back in business once the bulb was cleared.

But for a while after, it can safely be assumed his “business” kept the lights off for a while.