Gym Bro Goes Viral Online For Eating Raw Chicken Wings While Grocery Shopping

Everyone needs plenty of protein in their diet, as it is often considered the most important macronutrient.

That’s especially the case if you are looking to build and maintain muscle and burn fat.

But it’s important you get the right kind of protein, too. For instance, you may not want to eat raw foods.

Then again, protein is protein, right?

Well, maybe. Either way, one regular lifter has decided to make sure everyone knows he is getting his protein — at any cost — by downing some chicken wings, on video, while grocery shopping.

In his defense, it doesn’t appear he knew he was being photographed, as he rode down an escalator while downing those raw chicken wings right from the container.

You Okay, Bro?

“He’s so cooked, the chicken gets charred on the way down,” read one of the more fun comments under the pictures, which have gone viral on the Internet.

Now, there are better ways to get protein. Ways that won’t make you sick. Such as buying a ready-to-drink protein shake. Certainly, they sell those at the grocery store. Or how about just some lunch meat?

Or maybe just wait until you get home and cook up some eggs.

No matter what you choose, don’t do what this guy did. Protein is important. But it’s not an at-all-costs sort of thing.

Eating raw chicken can cause all sorts of issues. And they will make all the protein in the world not really matter.

Per the CDC: “Chicken can be a nutritious choice, but raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.

“If you eat undercooked chicken, you can get a foodborne illness, also called food poisoning.”

And that is one good way to ruin your so-called gains.

