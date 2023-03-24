New ‘Fitness Trend’ Has People Eating Dog Food to Bulk Up

A dog’s gotta eat, and if you’re a human looking to add some muscle, you gotta eat dog food. At least, that’s the theory of a new bodybuilding and fitness trend, that suggests dog food is man’s new best friend.

Somewhat, sadly, this is a true story, being shared by gym-goers online. To help get their protein intake, they’re going straight to the dog dish.

It all started when Henry Clarisey promised to try dog food if he got 15,000 likes on a TikTok video. But getting that many likes was nothing.

“I tasted the dry dog food kibble, and [it] tasted like little pieces of rocks,” the Buffalo resident told the New York Post. “[It was] not comfortable at all to eat, and it was super hard to bite down on.”

It was meant as a joke. It instead became a thing.

Yeah, We’re Gonna Pass On This One

This has been confirmed — dog food becoming a thing — by the fitness apps.

“MyFitnessPal did see an uptick in people logging dog food due to the TikTok trend, which was driven by males 18-24 who want to gain or maintain weight,” the foot-tracking app said in a statement to Buzzfeed. “The spike in logging primarily took place between February 20-24.”

Clarisey said that steak or protein powder are probably better options, though.

“The dog food tasted extremely dry,” he told Buzzfeed. “Needed so much water after eating it,”

He even revealed as much in his video, saying that “I promise you guys, its not worth it.”

But that didn’t seem to deter those who are looking to bulk up. After all, people are trying to get ready for the beach.

Now is the time of year to do it, so you can be ready by the time summer rolls around. In other words, these are the dog days of packing on some muscle. And it may not hurt if you have enough food to feed a dog to make it happen.

Before you go too far, though, just know that it’s not exactly a bright idea,

“Dogs’ intestines are equipped to deal with pathogens, bacteria, dirt, virus, litter, parasites, etc., that the human gut is not accustomed to,” Tracy Navarra, a veterinarian at Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital, told Buzzfeed. “We are not the same, so we should not eat the same.

“While the nutritional needs of protein, carbohydrates, and fats may not be that different between the human and dog, it should not be the deciding factor in choosing, by free will, to consume dog food.”

