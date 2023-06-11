10-Year-Old Girl Shares How She Survived 24 Hours in Woods After Getting Lost

An intrepid young girl was separated from her family on a hiking trip in the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. Thankfully this 10-year-old was not your average kid. She calmly navigated her way through the rugged terrain for 24 hours.

The family moved to the US from Afghanistan two years ago and enjoys trekking the Cascade Mountain trails because it reminds them of home.

In the midst of a lovely hike in the Cle Elum River Valley, the family lost track of Shunghla Mashwani. The girl went missing after the family resumed their hike following a stop for lunch. Little did they know tragedy was right around the corner. According to the New York Post, immediate and extended family made up a group of 20 hikers. All were thrown into a panic when it was discovered that the girl was missing.

10-Year-Old Girl Shares How She Survived 24 Hours in Woods

Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family. https://t.co/csCQj7E37V — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 9, 2023

The search was no easy task because in that area there is no cell or radio signal. Fortunately, the disparate family stumbled upon a local who notified the police. The search was on. The Kittitas police launched search teams, dogs, drones, and helicopters to find the girl.

The girl ended up spending the night alone in the wilderness. In a feat that would make adventurer Bear Grylls proud, the girl kept her wits about her and took care of herself for 24 hours. The fearless kid forged on following the river until she was found.

The family was relieved when Shunghla was found and returned via an inflatable vessel the afternoon of the following day. She shared afterwards that she had slept in between the trees avoiding some of the cold weather. She added that: “I remember that there was a forest, I was lost and sleepy and I was not scared.”

