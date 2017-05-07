A boring office story turns into a caffeine-fueled battle royale

In this hilarious and relatable CollegeHumor sketch, we see what happens when a disagreement between colleagues goes a little too far — and it ain’t pretty. Although it is pretty cool.

When Zack arrives at the office, his colleagues mention that he looks tired. Zack then launches into the cliche “I didn’t get any sleep last night,” confession, much to the dismay of his coworkers. “I’m gonna need this whole pot to get through the day,” Zack says, while pouring himself a cup of coffee that seemingly appeared out of thin air.





RELATED: Ms. Frizzle is back and lecturing dumb parents in this educational College Humor animated sketch

“We can’t listen to you tell a story about how you didn’t get any sleep. You don’t deserve any for that,” says one of Zack’s frustrated coworker. But Zack refuses to quit, and before long, he’s being physically attacked.

But Zack can not be stopped, and he uses his inexplicable fighting skills to beat everyone up. The sketch escalates and ends with Zack standing tall over his vanquished enemies, Leaving him free to complain as much as he wants.