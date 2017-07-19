A wax figure of Beyoncé is causing controversy because it looks nothing like her — and Twitter is having an absolute field day

Times Square’s Madame Tussauds’ recently unveiled their new wax figurine of Beyoncé and they completely botched it!

The figurine looks absolutely nothing like the incredibly famous music superstar. It’s so bad that it’s hilarious. And, unsurprisingly, people on Twitter are having a field day, showing that they are not “crazy in love” with this statue.

Why Beyonce wax statue look like Lindsay Lohan smashed Jenna Jameson??? pic.twitter.com/WLolIdAzim — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 19, 2017

The wax Beyoncé is pale and her facial features are ridiculously bland. This is not the kind of woman who would run the world. Twitter users assert that this supposedly “***Flawless” figure looks like more like Kate Hudson or maybe one of the “Real Housewives of Orange County.”





Ain't none of these Beyonce Knowles, lmaoo why dis look like the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County 😭pic.twitter.com/pozR394aTW — Queen Mel 🇭🇹 (@BLVCKMATTERS) July 19, 2017

Or Britney Spears.

Or Lindsay Lohan.

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

According to Madame Tussauds, the figurine’s odd appearance is just a result of bad lighting. But hold up! Another Twitter user’s photos prove, this isn’t an isolated incident.

Here's Beyoncé's figure unveiled at Madame Toussaud in China. Same outfit and pose, different face? pic.twitter.com/rqZGY6rWMK — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) July 18, 2017

I misspelled Tussaud, but here's Bey in Orlando pic.twitter.com/d4Gi56ZbgU — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) July 18, 2017

In fact, this situation isn’t even isolated to Madame Tussauds, as other wax figures of Beyoncé all over the world are scaring museum guest so much that none of them would put a ring on it.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

We have an idea: Madame Tussaud’s should remove their ghastly figurines and replace them with a huge, framed print of this photo:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

If they did that, we’d love them until the end of time.