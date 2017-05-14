Rare Humor

A YouTuber decided to buy 3 million sprinkles and did what any self respecting adult would with all that power

Article will continue after advertisement

Web-comic artist TheOdd1sOut decided to celebrate his 21st birthday in style: by buying roughly 3 million sprinkles and smothering himself in them. We’re not even going to judge him. This is an awesomely unique way to spend a birthday — and you only turn 21 once!

This video features James — the creator of the popular web comic The Odd 1 is Out — as he accumulates a vast amount of everyone’s favorite topping. James doesn’t usually upload live-action videos, as he’s a cartoonist, but he decided that his subscribers needed to actually witness his bizarre experiment with their own eyes.


RELATED: The cute flower prank these twins played on their mom will make you hate Millennials slightly less than you do now

James figures out a time-saving method for counting the sprinkles, and then goes into his backyard to have some fun. He jumps in them, swims in them, pours them all over himself and — of course — eats them.

Do you think sprinkles taste better of worse aster they’ve been in contact with your body’s various nooks and crannies? We’ll let James figure that one out.

Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement