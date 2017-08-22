Aziz Ansari taught how to make the perfect pizza by one of America’s best chefs

For the second season of his Netflix series “Master of None,” comedian Aziz Ansari learned how to make pasta. You would think that he’d had enough of Italian food, but no.

In this segment, taken from a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” one of America’s top comics, learns how to make the perfect pizza dough from one of America’s top chefs, Chris Bianco.

“If you kind of let this just stay and just chill out, and come together, and let the absorption happen, I just find that it leads to a better, more balanced dough, better structure, and just be easier for you to work with,” Bianco said.





“It feels like what you imagine like those implants feel like,” Ansari joked.

Check it out, and maybe you could learn a thing or two about making pizza.