Bakery in trouble for claiming ‘love’ as one of the ingredients in their granola

A rather bizzare complaint was among the violations listed by the FDA after inspecting Nashoba Brook Bakery’s manufacturing facility: Love is not a real ingredient.

Buried in an extensive warning letter issued to the bakery by the Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 22nd is this weird reprimand:

Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love.’ Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name [21 CFR 101.4(a)(1). ‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.





The company’s CEO, John Gates, told Bloomberg that this part of the letter “just felt so George Orwell.”

“I really like that we list ‘love’ in the granola,” Gates told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “People ask us what makes it so good. It’s kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there’s love in it and it puts a smile on people’s face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”

RELATED: Yankees pitcher accidentally hits his own catcher in the groin, and everyone felt it

At least he sees the funny side, and as the bakery’s Twitter account shows, the organization clearly has a good sense of humor: