Darth Vader takes to vlogging to express his frustrations over this bathroom routine

Darth Vader might be a pro at using a lightsaber, but it turns out he struggles performing a simple bathroom routine. Maybe that cool helmet isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“I try to do the bathroom thing, but I can’t,” he says.

In “The Darth Vader Vlogs,” the iconic villain says how he isn’t like normal guys and documents trying to shave his face, but he is obviously unsuccessful at doing so.





Viewers can watch Darth attempt to put shaving cream on his face, but his helmet is in the way, and he gets frustrated with the barrier preventing him from shaving.

“I know what you’re thinking,” he says. “‘Darth, take off the helmet.’ I thought about that, but if I take off my helmet, I would die.”

We feel for you Darth. Hopefully you can find other things to do to make you feel like a normal guy.