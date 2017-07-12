It’s raining fruit in this hilarious compilation of exploding watermelons

If you want to watch a watermelon soar into the air in pieces, just do like the people in this compilation and wrap a ton of rubber bands around it. Because why not, right?

The compilation features 15 exploding fruits, most of them watermelons. The pressure of the rubber bands wrapped around the pieces of fruit eventually becomes too strong, causing the fruit to explode into chunks. Some of the videos are even in slow motion so you can get a good look at the high-flying fruit.





If you want to find something fun to try at your next picnic or camping trip, be sure to check out this compilation. Just make sure you’re a safe distance away before the watermelon bursts.