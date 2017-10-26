Rare Humor

Jessica Alba and J.B. Smoove join Jimmy Fallon for a nerve-wracking game of “Catch Phrase”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” J.B. Smoove teamed up with Tariq Trotter from The Roots, and Jimmy Fallon joined forces with Jessica Alba for a nerve-wrecking game of “Catch Phrase” on this episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The timed card game’s rules sound complicated, but they’re actually pretty simple: One participant hits the timer, draws a clue card and then tries to get their teammate to correctly guess the clue as quickly as possible. Once their teammate guesses the clue, they pass the buzzer to a member of the other team, and they repeat the process. If the buzzer goes off during your turn, you lose, and the other team gets the point.


During this hilarious session, Smoove and Trotter got off to a good start, but even though they fought valiantly, they were defeated by Alba and her more experienced teammate Fallon.

On the same episode, Smoove also shared a humorous showbiz story from his time on the set of “Search Party.”

And Alba — pregnant with her third child — told Fallon that she and her husband Cash Warren are still deciding what to name the baby.

