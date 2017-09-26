Jimmy Kimmel forced slew of celebs to read nasty messages from fans on Twitter

In this hilarious edition of “Mean Tweets” that aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” a bunch of very famous celebrities were forced to read unfavorable messages fans had written about them on Twitter.

Fresh from her Emmys victory for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” actress Elisabeth Moss read this jibe: “Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother’s harsh opinion that she’s hideous.”

Similar burns were dished out to Emma Watson and Kristen Bell from fans disgruntled by their “good girl” images. “Emma Watson seems like the kind of girl who I’d be friends with for, like, three days and then get really sick of but not tell her,” Watson read.





“Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person I’d be thrilled to be paired up with for a school project but then would never want to hang out with her otherwise,” a stone-faced Bell read, before responding: “Probably true.”

Former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston looked very upset when she read a tweet comparing her to “a bag of flour [that] gets its big break.”

And Oscar-winning movie star Jennifer Lawrence had the perfect response to a troll who suggested she looks like she gives “really unenthusiastic handjobs.”

“How do they know?” she said with a wry smile.