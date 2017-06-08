One of the Slow Mo Guys got crushed and drenched by a huge water balloon, and it’s just as cool to watch as it sounds

In the latest video from popular YouTubers The Slow Mo Guys — who film wacky experiments in and replay them is incredibly detailed slow motion — the lads decide to see how long one of them can lay under a huge balloon that’s slowly being filled with water before having to burst it to avoid before crushed.

Dan drew the short straw, so he lays on top of the trampoline — on which many of their experiments occur — and places the balloon on top of his abdomen while Gav turns on the water so that the hose can fill the water balloon.





It takes a while for the balloon to fill up, but eventually it becomes too much for Dan to handle and he has to burst it with a screwdriver.

The bursting — and subsequent drenching of Dan — looks absolutely awesome in slow motion!