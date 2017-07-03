Prank your friends and family on Independence Day with these easy magic prank tricks

Independence Day is a great time for pranks, and thankfully Evan Era from EvanEraTV is here with an episode of “How To Magic” that contains seven magic firework pranks for the holiday.

The easy magic prank tricks are for those of all ages, and the video includes family-friendly tutorials explaining each trick and prank with step-by-step instructions. There’s no excuse for not pranking your friends and family after watching this video.

The prank tricks use everyday household items including a scarf, watermelon, grill and deck of cards, so you don’t need to empty your wallet for some Independence Day fun. So be sure to check out Era’s video if you want to perform some magic firework pranks this July 4th.



