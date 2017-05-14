Pranking your own mother is never a good idea, especially when it involves fake blood

When YouTube prankster MOMO decided to prank his own mother by pretending to be dead, he had no idea she’d react the way she did. Which means MOMO probably isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

At the beginning of the video, MOMO buys some fake blood from a party supply store. Once he gets home, he smears it all over the bathtub and the floor of the bathroom — making it look like something very nasty has occurred. All MOMO has to do it lay in the bathtub and play dead until his mom comes home.





Needless to say, MOMO’s mother returns home and completely loses it when she discovers her son’s seemingly lifeless body in the tub. MOMO has a lot of explaining to do, and it’s clear that he regrets pulling this prank. It certainly makes for some interesting viewing though.