Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” alluded to the Kevin Spacey allegations way back in 2005

Follwing “Rent” star Anthony Rapp’s allegations that Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old, a clip from a 12-year-old episode of Seth MacFarlane’s animated sitcom “Family Guy” is making the rounds on social media.

Rapp’s allegations caused Spacey to apologize for the incident, despite claiming to not remember it. He also used the same statement to officially come out as gay.

Now, a typically brief gag from a Season 4 episode that initially aired back in 2005 and involves a naked Stewie Griffin running around and yelling that he’s just escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement, is making the rounds on social media.





Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago… creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017

It wasn’t the first time MacFarlane hinted at a yet-to-be-revealed secret. In the wake of the allegations of harassment and sexual assault against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, a clip from the 2013 Oscar nominations announcement ceremony — which MacFarlane hosted — went viral.

The audience awkwardly chuckled when MacFarlane jokingly congratulated the nominees because they “no longer have to be pretend to be attracted” to Weinstein.

RELATED: Twitter lit up when Adam Sandler got a little too friendly with this actress

After his Weinstein gag resurfaced, MacFarlane explained on Twitter that the dig came “from a place of loathing and anger.”