Some genius improved this already awesome “Game of Thrones” scene by replacing the swords with lightsabers

“Game of Thrones” is one of the most popular shows ever made, for obvious reasons. It has huge battles, dragon, gratuitous violence and an abundance of nudity. There’s very little that can be added to it to make it more watchable — except lightsabers.

In the fourth episode of its seventh season, Arya and Brienne — two of the show’s most formidable fighters — squared off in a training duel.

The scene has been hilariously reedited in to include lightsabers — the weapon of choice of Jedi knights in the “Star Wars” universe — instead of metal swords.





We found the video on Omid G’s YouTube channel. Let’s hope the genius who made it makes a few more.