Taunting your opponent is never a good idea, and one cocky MMA fighter has the bruise to prove it

It’s never a good idea to waste time taunting or teasing an opponent, and British MMA fighter Joe Harding learned this lesson the hard way in his match with French fighter Johan Segas.

Harding landed a couple of shots and got cocky, he was just starting to dance when Segas kicked him square in the face and won the match by KO.

Almost every sports coach on the planet will tell you to never let your guard down. Especially if your sport of choice involves physical combat.





It’s not the first time this type of thing has happened to an MMA fighter: