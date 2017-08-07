The way this comedian reacted when an audience member passed out in the front row at his show will make you chuckle

Passed out in the front row A post shared by Jim Breuer (@jimbreuer_official) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Former “SNL” cast member Jim Breuer had an absolute blast when he noticed one the audience members at one of his stand-up shows had fallen asleep in the front row.

Breuer was on stage performing when he noticed the lethargic male with his head between legs. At this point, Breuer had several options: he could have ignored the man, or he could have yelled to wake him up. But Breuer decided to make the man a part of the show.

After drawing attention to the unconscious fellow, Breuer pulled out his phone and began recording as he politely ridiculed him.

Much to the joy of the audience, the sleepy guy eventually woke up.

He must have gotten quite a shock when he realized that everyone in the venue was looking at him.