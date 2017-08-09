There were hijnks galore when Jimmy Fallon and his BFF Justin Timberlake returned to Camp Winnipesaukee

Justin Timberlake made a special appearance on this episode of “The Tonight Show” when he returned to summer camp with his best friend Jimmy Fallon in a continuation of a hilarious sketch the two had previously cooked up.

The scene begins with Timberlake and an awkward teenage Fallon in their bunks at Camp Winnipesaukee. “Do you wanna sing that song we heard on the radio today?” the “Tonight Show” host asks his buddy. The pair then start singing “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes.

Annoyed by the noise, camp counselor Mr. Fletcher (played here by Keegan-Michael Key instead of “Tonight Show” writer A.D. Miles, who normally plays him) enters the shack and interrupts their late night singing session. He demands that they “stop the ruckus” and threatens to revoke their “snack shack privileges.”





Eventually, Billy Crystal enters the fray, playing a camper from a rival camp. The group sings Gloria Estefan’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” before Mr. Fletcher breaks up the party again.

You can watch the original “Camp Winnipesaukee” sketch below.