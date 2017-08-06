This goofy “funny runner” prank elicits plenty of curious glances from innocent passersby

This prank is so simple, but so brilliant. The pranksters over at ButtingHeads decided to go for a run — but not an ordinary run. They chose to run round like genuine maniacs.

The looks on the faces of the people they pass are absolutely priceless. The pranksters run around with their limbs flailing all over the place, looking like people who have never been for a run before.

According to the video’s description, the prank was inspired by Phoebe from “Friends.”



