This guy pranked his friend by sabotaging the brakes of his truck — but it’s not as sinister as it sounds

We had no idea this was even possible. Apparently you can rewire your car horn and link it to the brakes. This makes the horn goes off whenever pressure is applied to the brake, which happens fairly often when you’re driving somewhere. So, as you can probably imagine, the sound is incessant and incredibly annoying.

But don’t take our word for it; check out the video above. Some genius managed to rewire the horn of his friend’s truck without his friend noticing. He then tailed his friend and filmed the whole thing, resulting in this hilarious video.





Every time he hits the brake — HONK!

The poor drivers around him probably think he’s the most impatient driver in the world.