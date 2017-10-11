Rare Humor

Video of a kangaroo trying to hop through a closed door has the internet in stitches

Article will continue after advertisement

This CCTV footage — featuring a very adventurous kangaroo attempting to enter a cell-phone store in Hervey Bay, Australia — is cracking the internet up. And it’s easy to see why!

The kangaroo saunters up to the store front like it’s about to bounce right in without a care in the world. But it’s quickly humiliated, and all of its style and class goes out the window in the blink of an eye.

RELATED: Marathon runner turns his body into a living Tinder profile — and it’s working


The kangaroo rebounds off the door and then looks perturbed in the most hilarious way.

Naturally, Aussie Twitter found plenty of humor in the footage:

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement