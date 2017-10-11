Video of a kangaroo trying to hop through a closed door has the internet in stitches

Customer "hopping mad" after being turned away from Hervey Bay mobile phone store… pic.twitter.com/9b8CX5pp9y — ABC News (@abcnews) October 11, 2017

This CCTV footage — featuring a very adventurous kangaroo attempting to enter a cell-phone store in Hervey Bay, Australia — is cracking the internet up. And it’s easy to see why!

The kangaroo saunters up to the store front like it’s about to bounce right in without a care in the world. But it’s quickly humiliated, and all of its style and class goes out the window in the blink of an eye.

The kangaroo rebounds off the door and then looks perturbed in the most hilarious way.

Naturally, Aussie Twitter found plenty of humor in the footage:

Maybe they wouldn't let her in because her cheque bounced. https://t.co/WUGjeXVpEe — Belinda Belton (@bellintel) October 11, 2017