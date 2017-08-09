Watch Will Smith and James Corden get jiggy with it in this clip from “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” launched on Apple Music with an episode featuring Corden driving with Will Smith in the passenger seat. The series is an Apple Music exclusive, but that didn’t stop Corden sharing the first six minutes from the debut episode on the “Late Late Show” YouTube page.

The excerpt sees Smith and Corden crashing a wedding, taking a helicopter ride and, of course, singing along to a bunch of Smith’s biggest hits.

Viewers were also treated to a sneak peek at future episodes with guests including Alicia Keys, John Legend and “Game of Thrones” sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who belt out a passionate version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”



