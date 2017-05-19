When Kim Kardashian came out with a “selfie collection,” the Amazon reviewers were hilariously brutal

For many of us, it’s difficult to say exactly why Kim Kardashian is famous. But the reality television star has been on just about every TV set in the nation. And she’s cashed in big on her fame–spawning a ridiculously high-grossing video game and a perfume line. However, when she decided to release a book that appeared on Amazon, the reviewers were merciless.

The book was released in May of 2015, and a hardcover copy will still cost you over $14. Unsurprisingly, there are few words in the text, rather, it’s just a collection of “selfies”– pictures that Kardashian has taken of herself. There’s a chance that the book itself will have you cringing, but the Amazon reviews have us doubled over with laughter. Some of users offered blunt and short reviews, like Tracy Young who wrote “a poor tree died for this,” or Steve who wrote “I sent this book to my ex. I really hate my ex…”





Other reviewers were a bit more creative. One review entitled “a spine-chilling work of unrelenting horror” declares:

“I tried to burn it, but the match turned blue and went out. I threw it in a lake, and all the fish died. When I drove home, I found it in the back seat. I’m pretty sure that in seven days Kim is going to crawl out of this book and tell me about her new line of clutch bags. I have a very old, sickly neighbour; I’m going to let him read it and see if the curse transfers to him.”

Reed Hubbard thought outside the box, writing “I can recommend the audio version of this book. It lasts 37 seconds. The narrator basically says, ‘on this page, we have an idiot and her cleavage looking into a camera,’ 500 times.” Another reviewer admitted, “I would rather watch an endless loop of Sarah McLaughlin/ASPCA commercials than look at this poor excuse of a human.” One woman wrote plainly, “every day we stray further from God’s light.”

Most of the five-star reviews recommended the book as toilet paper, but there were a few Kardashian supporters; in fact, there were enough to boost the book’s rating to 3.2 stars.