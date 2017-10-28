Woman tweets photo of her trick or treat handouts — and people can’t stop laughing

It’s that time of year again when costumed trick or treaters everywhere will be roaming neighborhoods seeking to fill bags, plastic pumpkins and pillowcases full of candy.
At least one homeowner is preparing to trick rather than treat any visitors that ring her doorbell come Oct. 31.
Charlie Brown once “got a rock” on Halloween and right now that seems like an upgrade when compared to cubes of chicken stock.
The response on social media was frenzied as one tweet ended up turning into a Twitter Moment.
Some said @jessy_onono was “doing the lords work” for teaching kids the importance of seasoning food.
Others said “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.” We are inclined to agree.
Still, others couldn’t miss an opportunity to get their pun on.
Is this about a tight economy or is @jessy_onono just a master troll?
And then there was this:
We know that we can call someone who isn’t exactly in the Christmas spirit a Grinch, but what do we call this?