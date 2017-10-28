Woman tweets photo of her trick or treat handouts — and people can’t stop laughing

It’s that time of year again when costumed trick or treaters everywhere will be roaming neighborhoods seeking to fill bags, plastic pumpkins and pillowcases full of candy.

RELATED: Halloween Decor in Katy Mistaken as Racist Sets Off Social-Media Storm

At least one homeowner is preparing to trick rather than treat any visitors that ring her doorbell come Oct. 31.

Ready for the Trick or Treaters. pic.twitter.com/HGA3XbKbvK — ambivert✨ (@jessy_onono) October 24, 2017

Charlie Brown once “got a rock” on Halloween and right now that seems like an upgrade when compared to cubes of chicken stock.

The response on social media was frenzied as one tweet ended up turning into a Twitter Moment.





Some said @jessy_onono was “doing the lords work” for teaching kids the importance of seasoning food.

pls you're doing the lords work! encourage them to season their food. — *SA* (@oxsasxo) October 26, 2017

Others said “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.” We are inclined to agree.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Marley Kubrick (@MAREBEATS) October 25, 2017

Still, others couldn’t miss an opportunity to get their pun on.

They’re gonna leave salttyyyy as hellll — .LoveKway (@WordsWithFlow) October 25, 2017

Is this about a tight economy or is @jessy_onono just a master troll?

@omg_adrie first time i trick or treat, economy looking tight — Tamero (@Jtametodero) October 26, 2017

And then there was this:

RELATED: Creepy Dollheads Spotted Around The City Just In Time For Halloween

We know that we can call someone who isn’t exactly in the Christmas spirit a Grinch, but what do we call this?