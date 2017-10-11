Man threatened “LAS VEGas part 2″ just days after the massacre, police say

After a tragedy like last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, there’s always worry someone out there may become a copycat. One man apparently wasted no time whatsoever referencing the possibility of “LAS VEGas part 2.”

Victor Casillas, 34, of New York got a knock on the door from the FBI on Tuesday for threatening a Colorado business and its employees over what Casillas allegedly called “a petty $100.”

Casillas stands accused of attempting to extort the company by threatening to murder employees, whom he allegedly contacted by email and threatened by name.





The New York Post obtained some of the all-caps threats from the emails:

“I STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY GOD DAM FUNDS…A–HOLES…WELL GET READY 4 LAS VEGas part 2…MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOUR MAKER,” an email sent three days after the Las Vegas shooting read. “TOP TARGETS FOR SNIPER…NAMES OF FIRST ROW OF SERIAL DEATHS BY ASSASSINATION. PLEASE TELL LOVED ONES TO START PICKING OUT A NICE BEAUTIFUL CASKET AND PLAN A DECENT FUNERAL.”

“IVE ARRIVED IN DENVER,” said another. Casillas also demanded to know the names of employees’ spouses, children and parents.

Casillas faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted, CBS News reports.