10 Injured in Mass Shooting as Nuggets Fans Celebrate First NBA Championship In The Streets

Celebrations could be heard throughout the city of Denver, Colorado after the Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship this Monday night. However, some of the celebrations sadly turned into chaos when a man opened fire in a crowd on the 2000 block of Market Street in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Videos by Rare

In the shooting, three people were critically injured and rushed to the hospital, while seven others had non-life-threatening injuries, including the unnamed gunman. Thousands of Denver residents flocked to the streets in the hours proceeding the Denver Nuggets’ massive achievement, and the gunshots could heard be at around 12:30 AM. No official motive for the shooting has been announced, but it seems likely that it involved an altercation that escalated to extremes.

Mass Shooting in the Streets of Denver

The Denver Police Department’s official Twitter page released a statement regarding the shooting which reads, “Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market St. Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing.”

An update to the Tweet states, “Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Doug Schepman, a spokesperson for the Denver police, spoke out about the nature of the incident. He said, “As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time. It did occur in the area where we had [the] largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”