Bloodied Cash App Founder Reportedly Pleaded For Help After Being Stabbed

New updates in the murder of CashApp founder, 43-year-old Bob Lee, have been made, with it being reported that Lee pleaded for help as a passerby drove off. Surveillance footage, which has been acquired by the San Francisco Police, shows Lee approach a car that appears to have its hazard lights on.

When Lee pulled up his shirt to show the driver of the vehicle his wounds, the car sped off and Lee fell to the ground. Lee was stabbed twice in the chest in downtown Rincon Hill, a neighborhood in San Francisco. He died being taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The Brutal Stabbing of Bob Lee

After Lee was lying on the ground, he called 911 at 2:34 AM, declaring that he was stabbed and needed emergency care. About 6 minutes later, police arrived at the scene and found Lee unconscious. It is not clear who stabbed Lee, or if it was a random attack or something more sinister. Lee reportedly left blood stains along the sidewalk of the residential neighborhood.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott briefly spoke on the stabbing, saying, “We don’t want to be premature and definitely we don’t have to speculate so we are going to be thoughtful about following the evidence and we’ll put out what we’ll put out as soon as we can.”

Lee, who was the chief product officer of MobileCoin, reportedly left San Francisco for Miami, but shortly returned. Lee’s close friend, Jake Shields, shared his thoughts on the tragic death of his friend, saying, “He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack.” Shields also claims that Lee was just taking an innocent midnight stroll when the attack took place.

Tech giant Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the matter and the issue of safety in San Francisco, tweeting, “Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

READ MORE: Tech Executive and Cash App Founder Bob Lee Reportedly Stabbed to Death in San Francisco