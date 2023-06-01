Bodycam Footage Shows Distraught 12-Year-Old Girl Describing Fatal Stabbing of 9-Year-Old Brother

A horrific scene in Tulsa, Oklahoma captured by a police bodycam showcases the moments after an unnamed 12-year-old girl fatally stabbed her brother 9-year-old brother while he was sleeping. In the video, the girl can be heard saying that she stabbed the young boy because of “demonic s–t” that took over her mind. The incident occurred back in January, but the bodycam footage has just been released.

The heartwrenching video begins with the pre-teen killer running out of her home in hysterics. She screams “I’m so sorry” as an officer turns her around and places the girl in handcuffs.

Young Girl Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother While Under ‘Demonic’ Trance

While the girl apologizes profusely, her mother comes out of the house screaming, “There’s stab wounds in his chest. You could kill him! You better pray to God he f–king lives.” All the girl can do is sob and continue to say “I’m sorry.” The boy lies dying inside the home as his sister’s arrest plays out.

When the officer asks the young culprit where she put the knife, she says through tears, “I went upstairs to my room and I threw it out the window!” This is when the girl’s mother, April Lyda, comes back outside and shouts “You used a knife!” When Lyda goes back into the house, her daughter screams, “I don’t know what the f–k happened! It was some demonic s***!”

The 12-year-old told police, “I really didn’t want things to happen like this … I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison.” Lyda revealed that her daughter did not have any behavioral issues until recently when she was put back on an undisclosed medication.

After the brutal stabbing, Lyda cried, “There will always be issues now between them.” Sadly, the boy died from his injuries around 2:30 AM after he was rushed to the hospital. The girl was heard saying in the police cruiser, “I ruined my life. I ruined my whole future … It’s all my fault. I just want to wake up from this nightmare.” It is not clear what charges the child is facing or what has happened to her since the fatal stabbing.