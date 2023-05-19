Colorado Woman Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail After Giving Birth to A 13-year-old Boy’s Baby

Andrea Serrano, 31, confessed to sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy and giving birth to his child. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Case Details

She was arrested in July of 2022 on the charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child. According to local news outlets, she was swiftly released on a $70,000 bond.

In February, the charges against her were lowered to incest after she accepted a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of the deal, she was given 10 years to life on sex offender intensified supervised probation, instead of jail time.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The child is currently in her care. The boy’s family intends to file a petition for custody of the child.

On Thursday, a judge from El Paso County sentenced the woman to 90 days in jail, even though she had previously made a plea agreement. The boy’s mother requested that the judge put the woman in jail.

“It sets a bad example for the community. … There are no consequences,” she told the judge, “This isn’t right. … She needs to go to jail.”

Incident Statements

At the plea hearing, Serrano said she was sorry for what she had done. “I just want to say I’m sorry.”

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” the victim told a local news outlet.

The investigation began in June of last year after they received a report of a “sexual assault on a 13 year old child.”

“Through further investigation, detectives learned 31-year-old Andrea Serrano was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old juvenile male,” authorities stated in a press release.

Police said she was arrested “after confirming the relationship” with the young boy.