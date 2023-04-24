Policemen Go Viral For Delivering Domino’s Pizza to UK Couple After Arresting Delivery Driver

After arresting a Domino’s delivery guy for driving under the influence, UK police officers decided to make sure that the man’s latest customers got what they paid for. Apparently, 34-year-old Toni Robson received her $57 pizza order from the police.

Toni and her husband Paul, 41, were about to give up and eat a homemade fish dinner when their doorbell rang two hours after ordering two cheeseburger and pepperoni pizzas. The couple was shocked to find that the police were delivering their pizzas, and the delivery driver was in the officers’ custody.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Couple Receives Pizza Order from Police

Toni spoke to Southwest News Service about the strange incident, saying, “To our surprise, it was the police. The officer asked my husband, ‘Have you ordered a pizza tonight?’ He replied saying, ‘Erm, yes we have.’ The officer said, ‘Well, we have just arrested the delivery driver on suspicion of drug driving, so thought we would bring you your pizza as I would be really annoyed if it were my pizza just left in the back of his car.’ “

The couple accepted the pizzas and devoured them, but did complain that they were cold. However, Toni said that the pizza was “still a lot better than the fish finger sandwich we would have been having.”

A spokesperson for Domino’s spoke out about the odd occurrence, saying, “The safety of the public and our colleagues is our main priority when our drivers are out delivering pizzas, and all of our delivery drivers complete comprehensive safe driving training when they join our business. While we’re unable to comment on an open investigation, we are assisting the police with their inquiries on this matter.” Domino’s claims that all delivery drivers must undergo driver safety training. It has been reported that the unnamed driver has been released from police custody and will receive the results of a blood test shortly.