FBI Interrogates Delta Pilot After Mistakenly Entering Wrong Hotel Room During Training Exercise

All most people ask when staying at a hotel is a peaceful night’s sleep. What you don’t want is to be awakened by being thrown to the floor, handcuffed and interrogated by the FBI.

That would be one heck of a wake-up call.

But it’s precisely what happened to one Delta Airlines pilot who was trying to catch some Z’s at a Boston hotel’s Revere Hotel. FBI agents stormed into the room, threw the pilot off the bed, then began interrogating the poor soul.

Worse, this was all just part of a role-playing situation in which the person in the actual room was only playing someone who had committed a crime. So this was supposed to be practice.

But for the poor pilot, it was more than an act.

FBI Mess Up

After throwing the pilot to the floor, they handcuffed him and walked him into the shower — reportedly interrogating him for an hour. Again, they figured he was all part of the role-play, and was just fine with all of this.

Instead, it’s safe to say he was frightened, confused and perhaps a bit ashamed about something he didn’t even do. No one did it.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” FBI Boston said in a statement. “Thankfully nobody was injured.”

According to reports, the agents apologized profusely when realizing their mistake. The pilot politiely refused medical attention, per a police report.

FBI Boston said it is looking into the incident of mistaken identity “for further action as deemed appropriate.”

No word on whether these FBI agents will ever attempt to get on a Delta flight with this pilot in charge. Payback could be hell.

