Florida Girl, 12, Steals Dad’s Car, Takes 14-Year-Old to Meet Online Predator

A 12-year-old girl stole her father’s truck, picked up her 14-year-old friend, and drove all the way from Gainesville, Florida, to Mobile, Alabama, in an effort to meet someone they had met online and lived in Louisiana.

The girls reportedly had been corresponding with the unknown male on the internet for several weeks. Gainesville to Mobile is roughly a five-hour drive.

Following the girls’ disappearance, a Missing Persons Report was filed, and it was then that the girls saw their faces on television inside an Alabama convenience store, per reports. They then turned themselves into local police after realizing the chaos and utter fear they had created.

Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larson, 14, voluntarily left their homes and were not accompanied by an adult the entire time. They have since been returned safely to their families.

As for the predator, the FBI is involved in the investigation to find him. The process may not be that difficult, given that the girls highly likely had to turn over their conversations to authorities. But as of now, no suspects have been named.

Police are investigating whether the predator may be involved in child sex trafficking.

“Law enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to warn parents about the danger of online predators and urged diligent monitoring of their online activities,” the New York Post wrote.