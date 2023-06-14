High School Football Player Tragically Driven to Suicide After Instagram Sextortion Scam

17-year-old Michigan teen Jordan DeMay tragically committed suicide after being urged to by a Nigerian man who was scamming the boy in a sextortion plot. DeMay, who was a football player and student at Marquette Senior High School, shot himself on March 25, 2022. The culprits, who are three men from Nigeria, are being charged with various crimes and are set to be extradited to the US.

Videos by Rare

22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi met DeMay on Instagram while posing as a girl under the username “dani.robertts.” Ogoshi had actually purchased the account from a hacker and had used it to sexually extort over 100 young men and boys in the US alone.

Sextortion Plot Leads to Teen Boy’s Suicide

After obtaining explicit photos of DeMay, Ogoshi threatened that he would send the photos to the teen’s loved ones if he did not receive payment. Through Instagram, the scammer wrote, “I can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes Until it goes viral. Just pay me rn [right now]. And I won’t expose you.”

The boy allegedly sent Ogoshi $300, although the man demanded $1000. He then informed DeMay that he was going to send the explicit images to the boy’s parents and friends if he didn’t send over more payments. After the distraught teen told the scammer that he was going to commit suicide, Ogoshi wrote, “Good. Do that fast. Or I’ll make you do it. I swear to God.”

Ogoshi is being charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet, along with 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi and 19-year-old Ezekiel Ejehem Robert. For his crimes against DeMay, Samuel Ogoshi is facing charges of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, and will receive a minimum sentence of 30 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison.

DeMay’s Father, John DeMay, spoke out about the tragic death of his son. He recently told Fox News Digital, “My son was smart. He was a good student. He was a great athlete. Someone came to his bedroom at 3 in the morning and murdered him through Instagram when we were all sleeping at night, and we had zero chance to stop it.”

READ MORE: New Jersey Boarding School Admits Failing to Protect Teen Who Committed Suicide After Enduring Bullying and Sexual Assault Taunts