At the beginning of this week, Devon Archer testified before Congress and shared incriminating evidence tying Hunter Biden’s bribery deal with Joe Biden. The hearing led James Comer to issue a warning.

Videos by Rare

The evidence has been piling up against Hunter and our President Joe Biden. Hunter has been dealing with criminal charges from all directions, whether it be familial issues, selling art fraudulently, sketchy dealings in China, or illegal bribery in Ukraine, he has a full plate. Joe has been denying the claims and his involvement, however each piece of new evidence has proven him false.

The most recent revelation concerning the Ukrainian scandal has clearly proven that Joe, Vice President at the time, was in on 20 calls with Hunter and his associates to leverage his political status. Devon Archer also made it clear that Joe is “the big guy” Hunter often referred to in his criminal dealings.

House Oversight Chair Comer Gives Warning After Devon Archer Testimony

🚨DEVON ARCHER TAKEAWAYS 🚨



We completed a transcribed interview with Biden associate, Devon Archer.



Archer’s testimony confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved.



Critical takeaways 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Now that it has been made clear that Joe Biden was involved in bribery schemes and other forms of treason James Comer has finally warned the Biden family. He said: “And then you look at the decision as vice president where he went on TV and admitted and bragged about firing the prosecutor,” referring to the Ukrainian bribes. He continued: “Those are two decisions Joe Biden made as president and vice president that was counter to the best interests of the American people, but where he put the Biden family first and American last.” As reported by Trending Politics, he warned: “The evidence continues to mount that the real quid pro quo pertaining to Ukraine in Burisma was Joe Biden.”

Though the House Oversight Chair finally issued a warning, half-hearted warnings are not typically the tool to fix such treason. How much more evidence and talking does one need?