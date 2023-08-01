James Comer Investigates Hunter Biden’s $1.3 Million Art Sale To Democrat Donor

It has recently surfaced that Hunter Biden sold some of his amature artwork for $1.3 million. The circumstances of the buyer’s connection to President Joe Biden have led to the investigation.

In the midst of surmounting criminal evidence surrounding Hunter Biden, and his law team’s failure to get him off easy with the plea deal, new reports have come to light concerning more sketchy dealings. This time, instead of intimidating Ukrainian companies or drug abuse, Hunter has turned to his artisan side. Unfortunately it seems that Hunter cannot even paint without getting himself into a heap of trouble.

James Comer, who serves as the House Oversight Committee Chairman, has launched an investigation on the grounds that Joe Biden and his political status was involved in the selling of Hunter’s artwork. Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, who happens to be a big-time Democratic donor, received a promotion from Joe Biden. Elizabeth also just so happens to be the buyer of $1.3 million worth of Hunter’s work.

James Comer Investigates Hunter Biden’s $1.3 Mil Art Sale To Dem Donor

The purchaser of Hunter Biden’s art reportedly visited Joe Biden’s White House 13 times after the president’s son first showcased his paintings at his art dealer’s gallery in New York City. https://t.co/JA9g5OpgJF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 25, 2023

Elizabeth’s promotion to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad is laid out here: “Membership on the commission is an unpaid position that is often filled by campaign donors, family members, and political allies — the same crowd that often winds up with US ambassadorial appointments. Hirsh Naftali’s fundraising activities mark her as the kind of well-connected donor who often wins such appointments, regardless of any relationship they might have with the president’s family. But they do not address the possibility that Hunter Biden might have voiced his support for her appointment,” as reported by Trending Politics.

The plan to avoid Hunter being illegally involved with his father during his art deals was to keep Hunter from knowing his buyer’s identities, according to Hunter’s lawyers. However, it has become public knowledge that the Democratic donor connected to Joe Biden is involved. Since the half-hearted plan failed, Comer has begun the investigation to get to the bottom of it.