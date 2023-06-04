Married Elementary School Principals Placed on Leave After Cocaine and Gun Incident

A pair of married Seattle elementary school principals are on leave after police say they found cocaine and a loaded handgun in the husband’s possession.

Michael and Meghan Griffin were confronted by Redmond, Washington, police at QFC, a grocery store chain in the Northwest. Michael Griffin is the principal at Sunrise Elementary, and Meghan Griffin holds the same position at Moorlands Elementary.

Michael Griffin was “in a paranoid state likely under the influence of cocaine,” police documents said, via KIRO7, adding that he had “dilated pupils,” and “visible white powder on his lips.” Along with all that, Griffin was making “delusional statements,” police added.

He reportedly also had a pistol “chambered and unsecured in his front sweatshirt pocket” while at the supermarket chain.

Michael and Meghan Griffin

The incident followed what was believed to be a confrontation in the parking lot in which he accused strangers of sex trafficking, per KIRO7.

Eventually, Griffin was taken to an area hospital, supposedly against his wishes.

Meghan Griffin said in a statement to police that the couple occasionally used “recreational drugs” and that her husband had begun to suffer worsening paranoia. She was placed on administrative leave shortly after the statement became known.

KIRO7 obtained a copy of Meghan Griffin’s statement.

“Our recreational drug use began about a year ago while on vacation. It increased recently,” it read. “Michael and I went to see our primary care doctor on March 22, 2023. The doctor told us we needed to stop the use of cocaine and that at the next check-up, the doctor would do a full workup to check for anything else that could be causing the delusions.”

No criminal charges have been filed, police said.

“The Redmond Police Department fears that Griffin’s paranoia will only continue to increase and could cause him to end up in an altercation with an uninvolved party,” a statement read.

“Griffin’s mental state and access to firearms are made even more concerning as he is the principal at a local elementary school.”