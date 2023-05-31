Miami Police Officer Faces Charges for Allegedly Attacking Cheating Boyfriend with Help From Pregnant Mistress

A Miami police officer is being investigated for allegedly teaming up with a pregnant woman to beat a man who cheat on both of them.

Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, are each facing battery charges after confronting the boyfriend, who apparently had a relationship with both — though neither of them knew the relationship with the other was taking place.

Per reports, the unidentified man was cornered by the two women inside a Miller’s Ale House. But their chastising turned physical, as the two women began beating him, according to the arrest reports.

Anna Elicia Perez and Mila Zuloaga,

Anna Elicia Perez and Mila Zuloaga (Miami Dade Corrections)

The man was left with bruises to his face and torso, as well as a bloody lower lip, police said. Perez had been dating the man, who shared a home with Zuloaga — who is seven months pregnant. The victim is the father of the child, NBC6 reported.

“I am disappointed by this officer’s actions,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement. “We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department.”

He added that Perez has been on paid leave pending an investigation. It has not been determined how long she has been a police officer.

