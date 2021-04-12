Sam Elliott is having a contemporary comeback. He’s recently starred on Netflix’s The Ranch and earned his first (!) Oscar nomination in 2018 for A Star Is Born. So as his familiar, deep twang and unmistakable mustache re-enters the popular culture, many viewers are discovering old Elliott gems for the first time.

There’s his breakout film, Lifeguard, from 1976. And personally, I adore him the SJP–Hugh Grant rom-com Did You Hear About the Morgans? (Check it out, seriously.) But did you know Elliott also starred in a kooky adventure drama called The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot? Lucky for us, the movie as awesome as it sounds.

‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot’

Set in 1987, this 2018 character study tells the story of Calvin Barr (Sam Elliott), an old man with a vibrant past living in a small town. Told primarily through flashbacks, viewers learn about Barr’s Nazi-killing past as an American soldier in World War II tasked with assassinating Adolf Hitler. Because Barr is the ultimate badass, the young man successfully offs Die Fuhrer and returns to civilian life. But things take a supernatural twist when the war veteran learns that life on Earth is threatened by a mysterious virus — sound familiar? — currently ravaging the Canadian wilderness. Again, being a badass, Barr sets out to kill the root cause of this pandemic. And no, it’s not a bat or a pangolin. It’s Bigfoot: the Sasquatch himself. What happens next, you’ll just have to watch for yourself. No spoilers here.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot co-stars Aidan Turner as the WWII-era Calvin Barr, Caitlin FitzGerald as Maxine, Sean Bridgers as Mr. Gardner, Ron Livingston as Flag Pin, the adorable Ellar Coltrane (of Boyhood fame) as “The Clerk,” Larry Miller as Ed, Rizwan Manji as Maple Leaf, Mark Steger as the Bigfoot, and Aubrey Hale as Rufus.

Writer-Director Robert D. Krzykowski produced The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot as his feature debut. It was released by Epic Pictures in 2018. Despite little publicity and modest box office earnings, the film received mainly positive reviews. Ian Freer of Empire magazine said called it “a strange but enjoyable mishmash of genres and ideas held together by the gravitas and class of Sam Elliott.” And who couldn’t get behind that?

Advertisement

You can currently stream The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot on Amazon Prime for $2.99 or on Hulu Premium.

Killing Hitler

Advertisement

Throwback: Another Epic Sam Elliott Showdown