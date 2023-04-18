3-Year-Old Boy Managed to Squeeze Through White House Fence, Captured by Secret Service

Talk about a toddler who really wanted to meet the president. Let’s just say not even the fence around the White House could stop the kid.

Anyone who has seen the White House knows the fence is roughly 13 feet, with tight gaps in between the posts. You know, just wide enough to look through so you can see where the president lives.

Anyone who managed to get through those bars would have to be either really skinny or really small. Mostly, small. And this particular 3-year-old fit the description.

The boy was quickly rounded up by Secret Service and returned to his parents.

Obviously, he was not viewed as any sort of threat, but as a “curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds,” as Service Chief of Communications Anthony Gugliemli told USA Today.

Per reports, the curious kid was retrieved on the North Lawn.

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” Gugliemli said in a statement.

Normally, trespassing at the White House comes with a hefty punishment. In this case, though, it was just someone wanting to see if the grass really was greener on the other side.

So there will be no charges, it seems. Just one young man who will have a good story to tell for the rest of his life. And who knows? Maybe he’ll be president someday.

