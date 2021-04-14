To teens who grew up in the ’00s, Chad Michael Murray will always be Lucas Scott. It’s been almost two decades since One Tree Hill hit the airwaves, but his character — and love interest Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) live permanently in our hearts and on Hulu.

But in real life, Chad Michael Murray is Chad Michael Murray. In fact, thinking about his teen drama days makes him cringe. “I look at my photos of myself and think, ‘What a dweeb. He thought he was so cool!’” the actor confessed in an interview with Page Six. The Hollywood heartthrob has come a long way since he starred on The CW TV series. Read on to find out what Chad Michael Murray’s been up.

Chad Michael Murray: The ‘One Tree Hill’ Years

Chad Michael Murray was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1981. After high school, the aspiring actor moved to Los Angeles in the late ’90s. In 1998, Murray kicked off his career on the TV show Dawson’s Creek, alongside his future One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton and Lee Norris. In 2000, he landed a role on Gilmore Girls before being cast as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill in 2003.

He’d go on to star in films like Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis, A Cinderella Story with Hilary Duff, and House of Wax with Paris Hilton. More recently, he’s starred in the TV series Chosen and Agent Carter, as well as the Hallmark movie Five Cards for Christmas. These days you can spot him as Edgar Evernever on The CW teen drama Riverdale.

Chad Michael Murray’s Marriage with Sophia Bush

Murray began dating his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush, in 2003. They were married along the ocean in Santa Monica, California in 2005. But within only five months of marriage, Bush filed for an annulment on the grounds of “fraud“. Later, Bush confessed she’d felt “pressured” into the marriage — not by Murray, but by the fans.

“Everybody’s been 22 and stupid. It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” Murray’s ex-wife explained in an interview with Andy Cohen in 2018. Discussing that why she felt pressured into the marriage, she said, “Because how do you let everybody down?” But the two continued to star in the show together, which ran for another seven years. (Awkward).

Chad Michael Murray’s Wife Sarah Roemer

After calling off a lengthy engagement to Kenzie Dalton, Murray met Sarah Roemer for the first time on the set of Chosen in 2014. Aside from Chosen, Roemer is known for her roles in Disturbia and Locked In. A year later, Murray announced that he and his co-star had secretly gotten married. That year, they had their first child, a boy named Rex. In 2017, the couple welcomed a daughter, whose name remains unknown due to the couple’s commitment to privacy.