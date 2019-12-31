The answer to the question “What happened to Elisa Lam” is a question that remains unanswered. Even though there is some surveillance video footage from shortly before she died, and her body was found. Investigators weren’t able to give us a full insight into how exactly she died. Hence, her death still remains a mystery. If you’ve never seen the video, take a gander. It’ll leave you scratching your head, just like it did with LAPD.

Elisa Lam’s Disappearance

A 21-year-old Canadian student from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Elisa Lam, was last seen at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, California on the last day of January 2013. She was on a solo trip of the West Coast and stopped in Los Angeles a few days prior. She was meant to check out of the hotel on January 31, 2013. Since she was traveling alone she’d made a compromise with her parents to check in every day. When they didn’t hear from her they became rightfully worried. Her parents were the ones to alert the LAPD that she was missing. That’s where the search began. The security camera footage was found shortly after.

The footage of her trying to use the elevator is the last that anyone saw of her before her body was found in the hotel’s water tank. In it, she’s seen exhibiting very odd behavior. Some speculate it was drugs, others medication or paranoia.

Two weeks later, Elisa Lam’s body was found by a maintenance worker, Santiago Lopez. Hotel guests were complaining of low water pressure and weird taste in tap water. So he went to the roof to investigate. There, floating in one of Hotel Cecil’s water tanks, was Lam’s body. The coroner’s office ruled her death an “accidental drowning.”

There is seemingly nothing but questions concerning Lam’s mysterious death. Some theories suggest that it was drug-related, others say it was a paranormal incident. But here are the things we do know: the autopsy report showed that Lam took multiple medications, likely to manage her depression and bipolar disorder. It is possible for manic episodes to occur when the medication isn’t taken correctly.

While Lam did behave somewhat oddly, that information still leaves bigger questions. For instance, how did she get to the roof? According to Cecil the roof is out-of-the-way and off-limits to hotel guests. Lopez reported having to take the elevator 15 flights, walked up a flight of stairs to the roof, turn off an alarm that would not only sound along at the front desk but the top two floors. He then had to climb another ladder to get to the top of the tank that Elisa lam’s body was found inside. But how could she have gotten there alone?

Hotel Cecil History

Although Lam’s death is still a mystery, her’s is not the only one that has occurred at the hotel. In fact, the hotel has a reputation for being quite possibly haunted. Since it opened in the 1920s, a total of 16 people have either died unnatural deaths or experienced something strange and paranormal. The Black Dahlia (Actress Elizabeth Short) was the most well known- before Elisa Lam’s disappearance. To top off the strangeness of the Cecil Hotel, multiple serial killers lived at the hotel at one point or another.

One of which was the “Night Stalker,” aka Richard Ramirez, one of the most notorious murderers. Another was Jack Unterweger, “the Vienna Strangler”. In a strange turn of events, the hotel was also recently granted landmark status by the Los Angeles Council. Regardless of the fact that it has received multiple nods from pop cultures, like the Ryan Murphy project American Horror Story: Hotel, which was based on the building, nothing can take away the horror it has eerily caused on many lives.